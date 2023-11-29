Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix reveals the Ducks' keys to victory against Washington football in the Pac-12 Championship Game

Oregon football is looking to avenge its one loss of the season in the Pac-12 Championship Game when they take on Washington football for the second time this season. In the first matchup, Washington football won a 36-33 thriller on a game-winning touchdown from Michael Penix Jr. to Rome Odunze. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix led the Ducks back down the field and put his team in field goal position, but his kicker missed the field goal attempt and the Huskies took the win.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Bo Nix shared what went wrong for Oregon the first time around.

“Yeah I just think the whole operation as far as making explosive plays and staying on the field on fourth downs and just getting those moments and making the most of them when they’re the big, situational moments. I think that’s where ultimately we lost last time and I think we have been more prepared now,” Nix said. “I think the seasons allowed us to play good situational football at the end. I think we’re ready to regroup and go out there and play again and not put ourselves in those situations,” via Kaiden Smith of On 3.

“I just think we found ultimately what we’re good at and we’re kind of in stride with that, we’re in tune with that. Coach Stein has put us in a really good spot to succeed and he’s calling the right plays at the right time,” Nix said. “Unfortunately the first game we just missed a few opportunities and it comes down to really just a few plays and I think that in these kind of games that’s usually what it comes down to. Just a few plays.”

The win was the Ducks' lone loss of the season while the Huskies have gone undefeated since. Even with the loss for Oregon football, both teams are still in contention for the College Football Playoff. Whoever wins this game will most likely be the one to make the Playoff, if either team does.