The Heisman Trophy race has long been a two-man heat during the 2023 college football season. The two men who are in the hunt have changed though, as it now stands between Oregon football QB Bo Nix and LSU football gunslinger Jayden Daniels.

According to FanDuel odds, Nix is the new favorite over Daniels who had been favored when the odds were updated last week. Nix sits at -180 while Daniels is slightly behind him at +140.

Daniels's Heisman candidacy is over as LSU's regular season ended with a win over Texas A&M last Saturday. The Tigers are 9-3 and await a bowl game. He finished with over 3,800 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards, combining for 32 touchdowns (22 passing, 10 rushing) in 12 games.

Nix and Oregon are preparing for the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday, a potential top-five matchup with College Football Playoff implications. Oregon's lone loss this season came at the hands of Washington. The Ducks will get their chance at revenge on Friday with Nix leading the way.

Nix is putting up insane numbers this season and is rightfully leading the Heisman pack now after consecutive lights-out games. Over the last three games, Nix threw for 1,183 yards and 12 touchdowns, rushing for one more score while throwing zero interceptions.

Overall this season, Nix has completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 3,906 yards with 37 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He added six TDs on the ground, all of which came against Pac-12 foes.

If Bo Nix has another stellar performance this week, win or lose for Oregon football, he will likely cement himself as the Heisman winner. Those who want Jayden Daniels to win may already have him picked out, but will he have enough votes to beat Nix for college football's top individual honor?

The duo is also among the finalists for both the Davey O'Brien and Walter Camp Awards along with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.