Oregon football coach Dan Lanning reacted to some extremely enthusiastic fans after his team beat the stuffing out of Arizona State

Oregon football went into Tempe and rolled Arizona State 49-13 for their 10th win of the year. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was facing his former offensive coordinator turned Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Lanning spent time at Arizona State as the on-campus recruiting coordinator in 2013.

After the game, Lanning made sure to go visit with Oregon football fans that made the trip to the desert:

Dan Lanning, man of the people. pic.twitter.com/0n33tfWWwd — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) November 19, 2023

Lanning himself even commented on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying “How amazing are our Fans!!! Made it feel like a home game!!! Thank you!”

The Ducks coach is known to stop and say hello to Oregon football fans that travel to road games.

Oregon football is making a major push toward a College Football Playoff spot this year. They entered the week ranked 6th, behind Washington, and just two spots out of one of the coveted top-4 spots.

Oregon football's Bo Nix is earning serious Heisman buzz after his performance on Saturday. Nix threw for six touchdowns on the day. All six came in the first half, meaning Nix could have set all kinds of records had they not slowed down since they went into the second half with a 42-0 lead. Also impressive, he averaged just under 14 yards per attempt.

On the season, Nix has now completed 77.7% of his passes for 3,153 yards with 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's thrown for at least two touchdown passes in every game and his Ducks have scored at least 30 points every game.

Nix and Oregon football have one last game next week versus Oregon State while Washington will face Washington State.