We have you covered with our college football odds series with an Oregon–Arizona State prediction and pick.

The hottest one-loss team in the nation, the Oregon Ducks, enter this matchup ready to prove further why they are one of the best four teams in college football. In their most recent outing, the Ducks beatdown on the USC Trojans from start to finish. Heisman hopeful Bo Nix had another career day as he tossed four touchdowns and threw for 412 yards. This led to a 36-27 win on the day as Oregon improved to 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Now pinned up on the road against a sneaky Arizona State team, Oregon cannot get caught lacking if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Although the Arizona State Sun Devils are banned from the postseason this year, they have shown some serious heart. This could be seen in bunches from last week's upset over the UCLA Bruins. The Sun Devils played on the road in Los Angeles as 14-point underdogs, yet beat the Bruins by double digits. The 17-7 victory was their best of the year by far and highlighted the true potential of this team. With running back Cameron Skattebo accounting for their two touchdowns on the day, the Sun Devils showed everyone they have what it takes to beat quality teams, and this could be seen again on Saturday.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Arizona State Odds

Oregon: -23.5 (-115)

Arizona State: +23.5 (-105)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State Week 12

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

It is no secret that right now, Oregon's Bo Nix is arguably the best player in the country. He is top ten in the entire country in total completions, completion percentage, yards passing, yards per pass attempt, passing touchdowns, and passer rating. Placing in the top ten in each of these categories is truly special. He has simply dominated opposing teams in every game he has played. It is apparent that he has been more motivated than ever since their loss to Washington in October. In the four games since then, he has had a 12-1 touchdown to interception ratio, four rushing touchdowns, and two 385+ yard passing games. Nix enters this game playing the best football of his entire career, which should have the Sun Devils terrified.

When it comes to this team's defense, there aren't many other units that play a better brand of all-around team defense. Whether the pass or the run, this Ducks defense has stopped opponents dead in their tracks. Oregon is second in the Pac-12 in fewest passing yards allowed at 214.7 and third in the conference in rushing yards allowed per game with only 94.7. The Arizona State offense has been stagnant at points throughout this season, which does not bode well against this stout defense.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread

If any team wants to keep up with Bo Nix and this high-flying Ducks offense, it is essential to have a solid pass defense. Luckily for the Arizona State Sun Devils, they have done precisely that. Arizona State ranks third in the Pac-12 for fewest passing yards per game allowed at only 217.0. The pinnacle of these efforts came less than a month ago when they took Heisman front-runner Michael Penix Jr. to school. In this game, they limited Penix Jr. to going 27-42 for 275 and zero total touchdowns. In addition, they forced two interceptions and two fumbles on him. If the Sun Devils can replicate their effort on the road at Washington, at home on Saturday, they might do more than cover the spread against the Ducks.

A key factor as to why Arizona State has succeeded covering in games against good teams like UCLA and Washington is because they have dictated tempo. By controlling the pace of play, the Sun Devils have been able to play the game they want and can handle business. They are averaging an impressive time of possession of around 31 minutes per game. In their games against these two Pac-12 powerhouses, they had the ball for 36 minutes or more. Arizona State can cover against this overwhelming Oregon team if they can continue to do what they have been doing: eating up the clock.

Final Oregon-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

The teams coming into this matchup could not be further apart regarding storylines this season. On the one hand, the upset-hungry Arizona State Sun Devils have nothing to lose and will pull out all the stops in hopes of upsetting the Ducks. On the other hand, the Oregon Ducks have everything at stake in this matchup. With a loss, the Ducks are out of contention, and Nix loses any chance of winning the Heisman. Since this is the case, the Ducks may approach this game cautiously and conservatively. However, I do not think that will be the case as I am laying the steep line with the Ducks. Aside from Nix, Oregon's defense remains one of the best in the country and will make it virtually impossible for Arizona State to score in bunches. I'll take the Oregon Ducks against the spread in this one.

Final Oregon-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Oregon Ducks -23.5 (-115)