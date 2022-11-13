Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Oregon Ducks saw any chances of reaching the College Football Playoff ripped away on Saturday during a heartbreaking loss against the University of Washington. Ducks star quarterback Bo Nix went down with an ankle injury late in the game, forcing him to the sideline during a key spot. While he was able to return later on in the loss vs. Washington, Dan Lanning had a worrying update on the ankle injury on Sunday. Via 247Sports, Lanning said the Ducks are waiting to receive a more clear evaluation of the ankle injury to Nix.

The injury to Nix forced Oregon to turn to freshman quarterback Ty Thompson on a crucial 4-and-1 play. On a handoff attempted, Oregon’s running back slipped before the line of scrimmage and the Ducks turned the ball over on downs. Nix returned for the subsequent drive, but a controversial penalty stifled the Ducks’ chances at a late comeback.

Speaking of the injury to Nix, via 247Sports, Lanning said:

“We’ll have to get [Bo Nix] evaluated and see where things are actually really at with him,” Lanning said in his postgame press conference. “When he came back he said ‘Hey coach, I feel like I can go’. I said ‘are you sure?’ The medical staff said he was good, so we went back with him.”

Lanning also took responsibility for the loss. “This game is 100 percent falls on me. Our players gave phenomenal effort. They tried really hard,” Lanning said of the Ducks’ loss.

Oregon’s second loss of the year was a real gut punch for a program that had rebounded as strongly as possible after a Week 1 defeat vs. Georgia. Having gotten themselves back into the CFP conversation, those dreams were stymied in Saturday’s loss. As for Bo Nix, the Ducks will be hoping to get a clearer indication of his status going forward in the coming days.