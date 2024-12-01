Whether it's the Pac-12 or the Big Ten, it doesn't seem to make a difference to the Oregon Ducks. The last three seasons under fiery head coach Dan Lanning have served as a notice to the rest of the college football world that while the perception may be that the best programs in the country reside in the Southeast or Midwest, there's a program up in the Pacific Northwest that may be the NCAA's sleeping giant.

Sure, the Ducks have long been a perennial top 15 program, but this may be the best team yet to come from Eugene. And the record says so. With a 49-21 win over Washington on Saturday night, Oregon is now a perfect 12-0, the only unbeaten team in the country, and they've been ranked #1 in the country for over a month now. After the victory, sixth-year senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked after the game how the team has handled the pursuit of the program's first undefeated season since 1916.

“There's levels to it. We all appreciate it, but I think the best part is that we haven't really talked about it. It's a one-week focus, and it's hard to do,” Gabriel said after the game, per Erik Skopil of 247 Sports. “It's very easy for us to look forward to the future. We've been living in a time where tomorrow it fiction. Tomorrow is not real in our books. We're just focused on where we're at.”

Where the Ducks are at is one win away from clinching a Big Ten Title, and potentially, just four wins away from becoming the first champion of the newly expanded College Football Playoff. But Gabriel knows securing these four wins won't be easy.

“Winning is difficult. It's not easy,” Gabriel said. “To do it consistently and then wake up every morning and not let it become a lackadaisical routine, it's demanding. But you just see a group of guys that speak to that connection.”

Dillon Gabriel has won plenty throughout his long and illustrious collegiate career. In 61 career starts, Gabriel is 45-16 in his career, meaning with one more victory, he'd move into 2nd place all-time on the list of most wins by a quarterback, and that's not the only way to measure his success. Gabriel is just 1,078 yards and 7 touchdowns away from passing Case Keenum for the all-time NCAA record in both passing yards and touchdowns.