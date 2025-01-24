Oregon football quarterback Dillon Gabriel penned a heartfelt farewell letter to Ducks Nation a few weeks after the program's season ended. The grad transfer from Oklahoma had an extraordinary season in Eugene. Among Gabriel's individual accolades, he was named First-team All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, and was one of the four finalists selected for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

Oregon football had one of its best seasons as a program under Gabriel. The Ducks went undefeated in their first Big Ten regular season and won the conference championship to get the No. 1 overall season in the College Football Playoff. Oregon's season ended in the Rose Bowl against eventual national champion Ohio State.

In his letter, which he revealed in three Twitter posts, Gabriel expressed his gratitude for his one year with Oregon football.

“Over the past few weeks, I've taken some time to reflect on what this year has meant to me, and I'm filled with gratitude and pride. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Oregon and Duck Nation for believing in me and for your unwavering support throughout this special season.

Although we didn't end up where we wanted, I am incredibly proud of this team and what we have accomplished. While I came to Oregon for football, I leave with so much more than I could have ever anticipated. This team has become my family, and the memories we've created together—both on and off the field—are ones I will treasure for the rest of my life. Once a duck, always a duck”

Dillon Gabriel can hold his head high for what he accomplished in Eugene

The end of the Ducks season was not what this team deserved. Head coach Dan Lanning navigated a daunting schedule in the toughest conference in the country. Oregon's quality wins this year included three against teams in the College Football Playoff, including Ohio State.

Unfortunately, this team was in the wrong place at the wrong time against the Buckeyes. However, that result does not take away from what this team and Gabriel have accomplished.

This past season, this program took the next step and seamlessly transitioned into its new conference. Because of success stories like Gabriel's, more successful quarterbacks will want to play in Eugene in the future. In addition, the Ducks' record of 13-1 is tied for the most wins this program has had in a season and the highest win percentage for Oregon football since 1916.

Overall, Dillon Gabriel will forever have an imprint on Oregon football. As Dan Lanning and company look to take the another next up the college football hierarchy, they can look back on the foundation their former quarterback built in Eugene, which will likely lead to the Ducks winning the national championship soon.