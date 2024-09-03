No. 3 Oregon football were fortunate to leave with a 24-14 win in Week 1 against the Idaho Vandals, but the game was closer than it should've been. The Ducks gained 487 yards, 380 through the air via Dillon Gabriel's 41-of-49 passing and two touchdowns. Despite being 44.5-point favorites, Idaho came within three points in the fourth quarter before Tez Johnson scored his second touchdown with 5:36 left to play. Reflecting on the tight victory, Gabriel reflected on the missed opportunities.

“I think there were a bunch of missed opportunities on our end that we didn't maximize. You look at a bunch of things. Two fourth-down conversions that we should've been converting on had the right play call, but certain things didn't go our way execution-wise. How do you emphasize that during practice to go get that fourth and inches? That's something we pride ourselves on as well.”

A missed field goal and a Gabriel fumble deep in Idaho territory took away potential points.

“I think that's the main message: how do we maximize the opportunities that we do get because it's going to be four or five or maybe six plays in a game that makes the difference? So why leave it up to chance? That's kind of been it.”

Gabriel injured his hand during the contest. It's already been announced by head coach Dan Lanning that his injury isn't serious and he'll be ready to play in Week 2 against the Boise State Broncos.

Oregon football's Dillon Gabriel remains Heisman favorite

One so-so team result isn't enough to slow down the hype for Gabriel in Oregon's high-powered offense. Gabriel (+800) still has the lowest odds at most sportsbook to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Lanning made the point after the game that the team is playing against its toughest opponent leading up to their next contest: themselves, according to Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus.

“We are playing us, we are playing Oregon,” Lanning said. “So when you play Oregon next week, what is your measure? What you do, is you dust yourself off and say here is where I can get better. Here is where I can make my team better. Every one of you should be really proud to wear that green. I promise you I'm proud to coach you.”

On 37 carries, the Ducks only managed 107 yards for a 2.9 yards per carry average. Noah Whittington, who saw 14 carries only rushed for 33 yards. Now in the Big Ten, Oregon football must get better in the trenches. Controlling the line of scrimmage will be critical against higher quality of play than last year's Pac-12 opponents.

The Ducks have two more weeks before the Big Ten schedule opens with a road game against the UCLA Bruins.