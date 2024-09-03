It looks like Oregon football may be a more vulnerable team than people thought going into the season, as it only beat FCS program Idaho 24-14 at home on Saturday. Luckily for the Ducks, though, quarterback Dillon Gabriel appears to be okay after injuring his hand,

Gabriel had a positive update on Tuesday, via Ducks Wire's Zachary Neel.

“After the game, Gabriel didn’t go into much detail about the injury other than saying it wasn’t serious, and on Tuesday after practice, he gave another brief, but positive update,” Neel reported. “‘Hand’s good,' Gabriel said. ‘Just a bucket of ice and we’re rolling.'”

Gabriel completed 41-0f-49 passes for 380 yards (7.8 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns with a lost fumble against the Vandals. The senior was forced to air it out due to Oregon's inneffective run game, which averaged just 2.9 yards a carry. The Ducks were demoted from third to seventh on the AP Top 25 due to the uneven performance against an inferior opponent.

Oregon will need to come correct this Saturday, though, as its FBS slate starts with a home date against Boise State. Will Gabriel help lead the Ducks to a better showing against the Broncos?