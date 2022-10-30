The Oregon Ducks are still undefeated since their season-opening loss to the reigning national champions, Georgia Bulldogs. In its most recent outing, Oregon football took down the California Golden Bears on the road, 42-24. The icing on the cake for the Ducks came via a touchdown by tight end Patrick Herbert, who found the end zone for Oregon’s final touchdown of the contest — and his first-ever touchdown in college.

If his last name sounds very familiar, especially for Oregon football fans, it is because he is the younger brother of former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, who now directs plays on the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Prior to the California game, Patrick Herbert only had two receptions and 19 receiving yards in his first playing season for Oregon football. He easily surpassed (or matched) those totals in just one game against the Golden Bears, as he finished the contest with 46 receiving yards and that touchdown on two receptions.

Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix had a field day slicing through California’s defense. While Nix threw a couple of picks, he finished the contest with 412 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 27-of-35 throws. He looked even more brilliant on the ground, as he collected 59 rushing yards with three touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Another fun trivia to share about that Patrick Herbert touchdown is the fact that it came three years after Nix and his former team Auburn Tigers defeated Justin Herbert and the Ducks.

Three years ago in his college football debut, Bo Nix and Auburn took down Justin Herbert and Oregon in a thriller. Three years later, Nix now plays for Oregon and just threw a touchdown pass to Patrick Herbert, Justin Herbert's little brother.pic.twitter.com/w3EKdqyhpq — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 29, 2022

Oregon football plays the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 10 on the road.