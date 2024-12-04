Oregon football received a massive update on Wednesday. The No. 1 team in the nation is reportedly receiving a commitment from a five-star plus cornerback, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ CB Na’eem Offord has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’2 190 CB from Birmingham, AL had been Committed to the Buckeyes since February.”

While it is a crucial boost for Oregon football's future, the move deals a devastating blow to an Ohio State team that was upset by Michigan on Saturday. Offord was previously committed to Ohio State before flipping his commitment to Oregon.

Offord features the potential to instantly become one of the best cornerbacks in college football. He will likely be a star at Oregon, and he has the ceiling of a future NFL star as well. For now, he is focused on preparing to begin his college football career, though.

Oregon has enjoyed a terrific season. The Ducks are 12-0, and as mentioned, they are the No. 1 team in all of college football. Oregon is set to compete in the College Football Playoff in hopes of winning the national championship, but first they will go head-to-head with 11-1 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night.

The contest is going to be exciting. Oregon has been great all season long, but Penn State has also played at a high level. The Ducks will be on upset alert. Nevertheless, they have no shortage of momentum following their strong campaign.

Oregon football's short-term and long-term outlooks are enticing amid their 2024 success and recent Na’eem Offord commitment.

The Big Ten National Championship Game is scheduled for 8 PM EST on Saturday night in what projects to be a thrilling affair between two of the best teams in college football.