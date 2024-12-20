While Oregon football awaits the winner of Saturday night's high-profile matchup between Ohio State and Tennessee, they are taking some time to survey the transfer portal. The Ducks are emerging as the favorite to add a polarizing and talented defensive tackle who has already played for a couple of brand-name programs.

On3.com insider Max Torres is predicting Oregon to land USC transfer Bear Alexander, per the Transfer Portal X account. The former four-star recruit has earned the reputation of being both fickle and difficult, as he prepares to choose his third school since October of 2021. Alexander won a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs before spending the last two seasons with the Trojans.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning prides himself on getting the most out of his players, and his ambition may just result in him signing the 22-year-old out of Terrell, Texas. Alexander recorded four combined tackles in four games before redshirting the 2024 season due to a lack of playing time, which was a similar issue he faced in Athens. He hopped into the transfer portal in December.

Non-star athletes are not typically given a third chance to compete at a distinguished program, but Lanning apparently deems the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman to be worth the risk. There may not be a more suitable place for an individual to revive their career in than Eugene.

Oregon football is trying to put the finishing touches on a historic season

Oregon is the only undefeated team in the FBS and owns the No. 1 seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff after winning the Big Ten Championship. There are still plenty of fans who remain unconvinced of the team's greatness, but the Ducks can emphatically stake their claim as the king of the sport by winning their first national title.

When a squad is only a few wins from concluding a watershed campaign, it is not going to be easily deterred by potential red flags. Conversely, Bear Alexander has everything to lose. He must make sure that Oregon football is the right fit for him. Having another change of heart is not a plausible option at this point.

Alexander is at a crossroads, and if he does not make a leap in 2025, his career will sharply steer into “What could have been Avenue” and never turn back.