It felt like there were enough pieces in place last season for Oregon’s football team to make a run and get into the College Football Playoff. However, two losses to the Washington Huskies—one during the regular season and the other in the Pac-12 Championship Game—prevented that from happening. Nonetheless, it’s difficult to dismiss a 12-2 season.

One of those key pieces was at quarterback. In 2022, Bo Nix transformed himself into one of the best quarterbacks in college football and followed it up with a Heisman Trophy invitation last year. Finding someone with his experience and talent was never going to be easy. That’s why going out and securing Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma was paramount for head coach Dan Lanning entering the 2024 season.

Gabriel, like Nix, brings a wealth of experience and success, allowing Lanning to avoid the need to develop a young quarterback. That’s especially crucial in a season like this, where the Ducks not only find stability at one of the most important positions but also do so while transitioning into the Big Ten Conference. They get to keep their high aspirations.

The addition of Gabriel was likely a major factor in the Ducks earning a top-three preseason ranking. However, this is an Oregon football team that is loaded with talent across the entire roster. Gabriel is undoubtedly a centerpiece, but the X-factor to Oregon football’s success could be the players surrounding him, particularly the impressive wide receiving corps.

Evan Stewart, wide receivers could be X-factors for Oregon football in 2024

Oregon football led the NCAA in passing offense with 49 touchdowns and 346.9 yards per game. They were second in total yards (5,155) and yards per attempt (9.45). The Oklahoma Sooners, led by Gabriel, ranked sixth in passing offense. This suggests a smooth transition for everyone involved this year. But the Ducks have added to their receiving corps in a big way that could pay off better than expected.

Although Oregon’s leading receiver, Troy Franklin, has gone to the NFL, now with the Denver Broncos, the Ducks return two of their other top receivers in Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. Johnson was just behind Franklin in yards, racking up 1,182 and 10 touchdowns, but outdid him in receptions with 86. Meanwhile, Holden caught 37 passes for 452 yards and six touchdowns. The big addition comes from former five-star and original Texas A&M commit Evan Stewart.

Stewart was a significant part of the Aggies’ 2022 record-setting recruiting class. Though Texas A&M moved on from Jimbo Fisher and his outdated offense for this year, Stewart decided to leave College Station and head to Eugene. In his two seasons and 18 games as an Aggie, Stewart compiled 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

It’s difficult to criticize Stewart for what is likely considered a stat sheet that doesn’t match his talent. Under Fisher, Texas A&M suffered from a lack of offensive production, and injuries at quarterback did Stewart and the team no favors, derailing any potential success. Now, Stewart has a quarterback who completed 66 percent of his passes and threw for 55 touchdowns last year. Even if injuries occur, the Ducks have an impressive backup quarterback room, including transfer Dante Moore, waiting in the wings.

Adding Stewart isn’t just a simple replacement for Franklin; it could elevate the Ducks to another level offensively. The 2024 season could very well be the breakout season college football fans have been waiting for from this highly touted wideout.