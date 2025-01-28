ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon State-Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon State-Gonzaga.

The Tuesday night offerings of Western college basketball conclude with this late-night game in Spokane. It is a rematch of a game played earlier in January. Oregon State and Gonzaga battled to an 83-83 tie through 40 minutes of regulation. In overtime, Oregon State scored 14 points and won, 97-89.

Gonzaga has serious problems it needs to address at the defensive end of the floor. It is no secret, and it is also no accident or idle coincidence, that Gonzaga's defense has declined in the years after Chet Holmgren left the program. Holmgren was an elite defender with the athleticism, bounciness, and versatility to handle multiple defensive roles and responsibilities. This Gonzaga team isn't nearly as quick, agile or responsive in providing rim protection on defense. The Zags, after allowing 97 to Oregon State in a 45-minute game, then allowed 103 points in regulation to Santa Clara.

Gonzaga trails the Saint Mary's Gaels by two games in the West Coast Conference race, making this game an absolute must if the Zags are going to make a run at SMC. If Gonzaga falls three games behind Saint Mary's, the Bulldogs would need to not only sweep SMC in the two-game season series but get outside help as well. That will be a tall order, given that Saint Mary's just won on the road at Washington State and appears to be more than capable enough of hammering every non-Gonzaga WCC opponent. It also has to be said that if Gonzaga is going to sweep Saint Mary's, it would require enormous improvements from the Zags at the defensive end of the floor. It does not seem that right now, GU is fully ready to go up against SMC. If Gonzaga loses here to Oregon State and Saint Mary's can simply split two games versus GU, Saint Mary's would be in total control of the WCC race. Gonzaga needs to get this win versus Oregon State.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers already did defeat Gonzaga this season. They are getting almost 13 points. Oregon State has legitimate talent and has shown at times, notably in the Gonzaga win, that it can beat good opponents. OSU has won four of five and just hammered a solid Santa Clara team. Oregon State has won its last two games by 14 points or more and is a very dangerous team when its offense is flowing. Can Gonzaga get enough defensive stops to win this game by a very large margin? Possibly, but it's not likely.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga is going to turn things around against Oregon State. Don't expect the Zags to play two consecutive below-average games versus the same opponent. Mark Few will make adjustments. Gonzaga is playing at home this time, not on the road (the first game). GU also really needs this win to stay in the WCC championship race. Expect Gonzaga to put all the pieces together in this game and win handily.

Final Oregon State-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Oregon State but acknowledge that Gonzaga might be inspired to not only gain revenge, but make this game a bloodbath. We advise you to wait for a good live-play angle.

Final Oregon State-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +12.5