The Oregon State Beavers will continue their Southern California road trip as they head across town to face the USC Trojans at the Galen Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon State-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oregon State lost 71-63 on Thursday night against the UCLA Bruins at Paulie Pavilion. Significantly, they trailed 33-31 at halftime and could not rally. Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 18 points. Also, Jordan Pope had 14 points. Dexter Akanno added 13 points, while Michael Rataj had 10. Overall, the Beavers shot 51 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. But they lost the board battle 35-25 and committed 12 turnovers.

USC lost 78-69 to the Oregon Ducks. At first, they trailed 46-39 at halftime, but things fell apart in the second half as the Trojans struggled to shoot the basketball. Boogie Ellis led the way with 17 points while shooting 5 for 16 from the field. Meanwhile, Oziyah Sellers had 12 points. Vincent Iwuchukwu should have taken more shots. Amazingly, he had eight points while making all four of his shot attempts.

It was once again not a good day for the basketball prodigies. First, DJ Rodman, son of the legendary 5-time NBA Finals champion Dennis Rodman, managed just six points and seven rebounds while shooting 2 for 6. Bronny James, son of the future Hall of Famer LeBron James, struggled again, scoring six points while shooting 2 for 5. The Trojans shot 43.5 percent from the field, including just 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. It also did not help that they committed 13 turnovers while also giving Oregon 21 free-throw attempts.

USC leads the all-time series 24-18. Yet, the Beavers squashed the Trojans 86-7o in their battle in Corvallis on December 30, 2023. The Beavers have won two in a row in this series. However, the Trojans have won the last three games at the Galen Center, including a thrilling 63-62 win last season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-USC Odds

Oregon State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

USC: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State comes into this showdown with a 10-9-1 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 3-2 against the spread on the road. The Beavers are also 6-2 against the spread when they have had equal time to prepare for a game as their opponent. Likewise, they are 7-3 against the spread against their conference. The Beavers come into this game second-to-last in the Pac-12 with a 3-7 conference record.

The Beavers have some players that have played well this season. Ultimately, these players have hit the mark and kept the Beavers in it. Pope is their best player, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Thus, expect the Beavers to rely heavily on him again. Bilodeau is averaging 13.7 points per game. Amazingly, he is the best shooter on the team, hitting 52.6 percent from the field. Akanno has been consistent, averaging 10.8 points per game. Therefore, he will look to stay consistent in this one against USC.

Oregon State will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the basketball well. Then, they need to stop Ellis.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Trojans come into this game with a 9-12 record against the spread. Additionally, they are just 4-6 against the spread at home. The Trojans are also 5-6 against the spread when having equal rest as their opponents. Lastly, they are 4-6 against the spread against their conference. The Trojans enter this game with a 2-8 conference record, good for last in the Pac-12.

Ellis is their best player, averaging 18 points per game. However, he is only shooting 44.4 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from the triples. The Trojans have suffered a lot since Isaiah Collier went down with an injury. Significantly, he was averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent before he went down. The Trojans hope Kobe Johnson can pick up the slack. Currently, he is averaging 11.4 points per game. But he struggled against the Ducks, scoring just two points. Now, he is shooting 37.9 percent from the field, including a sad 28.6 percent from the triples.

Rodman is now averaging 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, James is now averaging 5.6 points per game. But basketball has come easy for him. So far, he is shooting 36.6 percent from the field.

USC will cover the spread if they can find better shots. Then, they need to stop Oregon State from building a lead early.

Final Oregon State-USC Prediction & Pick

The Beavers and Trojans are the two worst teams in the Pac-12. Yet, Oregon State has a distinct advantage because Collier is still out. Take the Beavers to cover the spread here.

Final Oregon State-USC Prediction & Pick: Oregon State: +6.5 (-102)