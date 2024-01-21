Oregon faces Utah on Sunday. Our college basketball odds series includes our Oregon Utah prediction, odds, and pick.

This is a huge game on Sunday afternoon. With other teams in the Pac-12 Conference failing to make a strong push toward the NCAA Tournament, Oregon and Utah are the two non-Arizona teams with the best chance of making March Madness right now. Colorado is also in the mix, but it's Utah and Oregon which have the inside track to the NCAA Tournament. The winner here gets even more leverage in that competition, while the loser will have a little more work to do.

Keep in mind that with USC and UCLA being so bad this season, wins over the Trojans and Bruins — which would have carried a lot of value in previous years — won't amount to much of anything in 2024. Oregon and Utah have to avoid losses to the lower half of the Pac-12 in the coming weeks, but they also have to win bubble battleground games such as this one. The NFL playoffs will unfold during this game, so it won't get huge national headlines. However, within the context of Pac-12 basketball and the last season in the dying conference, this is one of the most important games of the season. It will be fascinating to see how each team responds. It will be notable in particular to see how Oregon reacts to its loss at Colorado on Thursday.

Here are the Oregon-Utah College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Utah Odds

Oregon Ducks: +5.5 (-110)

Utah Utes: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How To Watch Oregon vs Utah

Time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks are coming off a loss at Colorado on Thursday. They did not play particularly well at either end of the floor. Coach Dana Altman is going to get after them before this game and remind the Ducks how badly they fell short of an expected standard of performance in Boulder. As they move to Salt Lake City, the Ducks will be motivated and energized, but more than that, they are likely to display the level of attention to detail which will enable them to get more defensive stops and become a more vigilant and organized team.

Utah recently lost at Stanford and has not been playing brilliant basketball of late. Beating Oregon State on Thursday night is no big deal. The Utes need to show they can play well against a good team before they get the benefit of the doubt. They haven't yet earned that. Trust Oregon more. The Ducks were crushed by injuries earlier in the season but now have a healthier, more complete team. That team is capable of doing something special, against Utah and everyone else in the Pac-12.

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes are tough to beat at home in Salt Lake City. Oregon is healthier, but as we saw in the Ducks' loss to Colorado a few days ago, Oregon's returning players still need to settle into the rotation and find a comfort zone. It won't just happen all at once. Utah is a more cohesive team. If the Utes play with more cohesion, they'll cover.

Final Oregon-Utah Prediction & Pick

Oregon will be motivated, but Utah is playing at home. The game seems like a coin flip in terms of betting relative to the spread. Wait for a live in-game play.

Final Oregon-Utah Prediction & Pick: Oregon +5.5