ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon-Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon-Wisconsin.

Oregon is making the rounds in the Big Ten for the first time. It won at Michigan a few weeks ago. Now it goes to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers. A lot of people might wonder what the weather will be like in Madison this Saturday, given that it will be the middle of November. Will Oregon, a West Coast team, run into a snowstorm or severe weather of any kind, something which might disrupt the high-flying offense led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel?

In short: nope. The weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures right around 50 degrees, dipping into the mid-40s as the game continues. These are hardly the bone-chilling conditions Oregon fans might have worried about. This does not appear to be a legitimate plot point bettors have to worry about.

Now, about the matchup: We have to remember that Wisconsin does not have the quarterback it intended or hoped to have at the start of the season. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke got hurt. Braedyn Locke has had to fill in. While Locke has not been bad, he has still not been as good as Van Dyke was expected to be. Wisconsin endured a clear-cut downgrade at the quarterback position with the Van Dyke injury. This puts Wisconsin at a clear disadvantage against an Oregon offense which has scored over 30 points with great consistency this season. Oregon and its offensive line struggled in the first few games of the year, but since early October, this offense has been on point and has been able to score in bunches. Gabriel is a veteran college football quarterback who has won at least 10 games in a season at three different schools: UCF, Oklahoma, and now Oregon. He's a winner. That's who he is. That's what he does. He isn't at the top of the Heisman Trophy leaderboard — Travis Hunter of Colorado owns that distinction — but he is in the race for a spot as a Heisman finalist at the trophy ceremony in December in New York.

Wisconsin has to find a way to fluster and confuse Gabriel. The Badgers do not have the kind of offense which is equipped to win a shootout. The Badgers have to keep Oregon under 30 points and find a way to hit their own fair share of big plays on offense. Wisconsin needs to create a 27-24 kind of game. Oregon scoring 35 or more points likely puts this game out of reach for the Badgers, who need a momentum-building moment in the Luke Fickell era, which has yet to take off in Madison.

Oregon-Wisconsin Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2020. Oregon beat Wisconsin, 28-27.

Overall Series: The all-time series is tied, 3-3.

Here are the Oregon-Wisconsin College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Wisconsin Odds

Oregon: -14.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -610

Wisconsin: +14.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs Wisconsin

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is a far better team with a far better quarterback and a strong defense which will lock down Wisconsin. There's no mystery here. Oregon is dramatically superior.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Badgers will treat this game as their own version of the College Football Playoff. They will throw the kitchen sink at Oregon and will make enough big plays to score in the 20s and cover the large spread.

Final Oregon-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

We think Oregon blows the doors off this game. The difference in skill level is pronounced, and it will show up over the course of 60 minutes. Take the Ducks.

Final Oregon-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Oregon -14.5