2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Orioles must make

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB during the 2022 season. Despite selling at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, they have continued to make a playoff push, and are just a half game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild card spot in the American League.

The Orioles have been showing the rest of the league all season long that they are for real, but folks are only beginning to pay attention to them now. They are a very real playoff contender right now, even though they sold some of their top players at the trade deadline.

Baltimore has seen a lot of their players exceed expectations this season, but they continue to trot out some players who have struggled all season long. That means they will have to make some post-deadline moves to fix themselves up before making one final playoff push. Let’s take a look at two moves the Orioles could make to shore up their roster as they attempt to shock the world.

2 moves the Baltimore Orioles need to make

2. Demote Kyle Bradish

After a solid 2021 campaign, Kyle Bradish returned for the 2022 season and dominated in the minors early and often. Through six combined starts in Double and Triple-A, Bradish posted a 3-1 record with a 1.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts. He was quickly promoted to Baltimore to help the major league squad’s struggling rotation.

Instead, Bradish has become Baltimore’s worst starter this season. He had a 1-4 record with a hideous 6.42 ERA and 62 strikeouts. His initial stint in the majors certainly hasn’t gone as expected considering how dominant he was in the minors, and it’s left the Orioles stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to filling out their rotation.

Many believe that Bradish doesn’t have anything more that he can learn in the minors, but his numbers on the 2022 season suggest otherwise. Bradish has struggled mightily in the majors, and if Baltimore truly wants to make a run for a playoff spot, they cannot afford to continue to roll out Bradish every fifth day.

Bradish’s replacement in DL Hall may have already been called up, although he got beat up by the Tampa Bay Rays in his major league debut the other night. The Orioles are going to need someone to step up in their rotation movingv forward, and if Hall isn’t the answer, Baltimore could be in trouble. Bradish could be the guy, but for now, it would be best to send him back to the minors one more time let him develop before hopefully being able to get him back at some point later this season.

1. Bench Rougned Odor

A big reason for Baltimore’s season long success has been their lineup. There isn’t really one star player, but rather a collection of solid players who have exceeded expectations this season. There isn’t really a weak spot, but if there were to be one, it would be veteran second baseman Rougned Odor.

The powerful middle infielder has continued his recent trend of being unable to hit for power and average at the same time. Odor is hitting just .208 this season with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Odor isn’t expected to get on base every at bat, but he’s clearly taken a step back in 2022, and his struggles could end up holding the Orioles underrated lineup back.

The good news for the O’s is that they already have the perfect replacement for Odor on their roster in Terrin Vavra. Vavra was hitting .324 during his time in Triple-A this season, and has hit .323 over a quick 13 game stretch after his promotion to the majors. Vavra doesn’t have the same type of power that Odor has, but he can get on base and hit for contact, which fits the Orioles lineup better than Odor’s boom-or-bust style.

Odor has also been a liability in the field this season, as he’s committed 11 errors during his time at second base. He’s really only in the lineup for his bat, and when he’s not hitting home runs, there’s really no justification for playing him at this point of the season.

Vavra has proven to be effective during his limited playing time so far, so Baltimore may as well give him a shot to prove himself down the stretch. Not only could he be a potential upgrade over Odor, but he’s also young and would fit the Orioles strategy of getting their young players some reps as the season reaches the homestretch. Odor filled in valiently for the O’s this season, but it’s time for him to take a seat on the bench in favor of Vavra as Baltimore makes a push for a playoff spot over the final few weeks.