ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Kevin Gausman

Dean Kremer (4-8) with a 4.39 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 80 innings pitched, 75K/31BB, .225 oBA

Last Start: at Cleveland Guardians: Loss, 5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 3.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 43.1 innings pitched, 39K/15BB, .190 oBA

Kevin Gausman (9-8) with a 4.56 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 124.1 innings pitched, 119K/36BB, .256 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 6.39 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 62 innings pitched, 60K/21BB, .285 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -116

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: MASN, SportsNet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles have faced Gausman once this season, and they were able to hit the ball well. Baltimore recorded six runs on six hits, and they homered three times. Gausman is not having a great season, and he has been especially bad in Toronto. Baltimore has one of the best offenses when it comes to both contact and power. They should be able to get to Gausman for a second time this season on Thursday. As long as the Orioles stick to their approach, and continue to hit with some power, they will win this game.

Kremer has been very good on the road this season. He has yet to face the Blue Jays, but his road numbers speak for themselves. His ERA is respectable, and opponents are batting under .200 off him away from Camden Yards. The Orioles will need this to continue if they want to win the game. If Kremer can limit the hits in this game, the Orioles will win.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toronto needs Gausman to have a good game. Yes, he was hit around a little bit in his last start against the Orioles. However, he has been pitching well lately. He had his best month of the year in July, and the Blue Jays have been winning when he pitches. In fact, Toronto has won the last four games Gausman has started. If Gausman can continue to pitch well, the Blue Jays will continue to win when he is on the mound.

Toronto will have to rely on their offense in this game. Kremer is a hittable pitcher, though. He has allowed 14 home runs in his 15 starts this season, and opponents hit better as the game gets into the deeper innings. The Blue Jays may not get to him the first time around, but they should be able to do some damage the second and third time through the lineup.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Kremer is pitching well on the road, and Gausman is not pitching well at home. The Orioles are also the better offensive team in this game. For that reason, I am going to take the Orioles to win this game. I would not be surprised to see them cover the spread, but I will stick with the moneyline.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-116)