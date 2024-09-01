Locked in a heated battle for the AL East with the New York Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles made a few roster moves Sunday to solidify their chances at qualifying for the playoffs. The team announced the moves via their X (formerly Twitter) account. Most notable among them was the activation of trade deadline acquisition Zach Eflin from the IL, as well as the promotion of third baseman Coby Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk.

Losing starting third baseman Ramon Urias to the IL because of a right ankle sprain will definitely sting right now. The Orioles are also without third baseman Jordan Westburg, who was in the middle of his first All-Star campaign. Mayo, however, could be the best of the three when all is said and done. Even though he didn't make the best first impression earlier this year (one hit in 17 at-bats with Baltimore), he has stayed hot in Norfolk and seems ready for this opportunity.

As for Eflin, the veteran came over in a deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, another AL East rival. The starting pitcher has pitched well since joining the O's, going 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts before getting injured. Now that he's back, Eflin will look to help the Orioles return to the postseason and chase the franchise's fourth World Series title.

Coby Mayo, Zach Eflin hope to increase Orioles' postseason hopes

In the middle of a heated race with the Yankees, Baltimore will try and capture their second straight AL East crown. A win today coupled with a New York loss would put the Orioles just a half game behind the division leaders, and inhabitants of Camden Yards start a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox next. Adding both Eflin and Mayo to the roster, as well as catcher David Banuelos, will hopefully help Baltimore in their race to clinch a better postseason slot.

Last season, the Orioles were the number one overall seed after winning the division. Yet, they didn't show up in the postseason, as the eventual world champion Texas Rangers beat them in the division series. With additions like Eflin, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and reliever Seranthony Dominguez at the deadline, plus a loaded farm system featuring Mayo and Banuelos, the O's could make noise in October if they play up to their potential.

However, they need to avoid losing games like they did to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Championship teams win those types of matchups, routinely beating squads lower in the standings. A sweep of the White Sox, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, would help the Orioles establish more momentum in their hunt for October. If that momentum can be sustained, then don't be surprised if Baltimore brings home their first title since 1983.