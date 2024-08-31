The Baltimore Orioles had the best record in the AL last season, clinching the number one overall seed. The team lost to the eventual world champion Texas Rangers in the divisional round of the playoffs. This season, they are in a fight for their division with the New York Yankees. Their rivals from the Bronx are looking to capture their 28th world championship, and the Orioles are the biggest obstacle currently in their way.

GM Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde have built a strong major league roster together, filled with young talent from one of the MLB's best farm systems. They used that system to help them acquire ace Corbin Burnes in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the core of their squad that calls Camden Yards home is stocked with players such as Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser.

Now, the focus is on pursuing another World Series title. So many young players have grown and excelled in the Charm City. Who will be the next wave of breakthrough stars that can help Hyde's team? Here are three names that could make their way up to Baltimore, possibly within the next few days.

1. Coby Mayo could make strong second impression with Orioles

Mayo was promoted earlier this season, but largely struggled during his first stint with the big-league club. He only notched one hit in 17 at-bats, hitting .059 during that time frame. Yet, in the minors, Mayo has repeatedly showcased why he deserves another shot in the majors. Especially with injuries to Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle, the Orioles seem to be thin at the corner infield spots. Luckily, they have a corner infielder waiting in the wings with Triple-A Norfolk.

The 22-year-old is having a great season with the Tides, currently hitting .293 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs with the squad. He's also displayed solid defense, mostly at third base. Ramon Urias has been solid enough, but if Mayo can perform up to his potential, then he would be an upgrade on Urias at the hot corner.

Pulling the trigger on the young corner infielder once again would be a great choice for Elias and Hyde. If the Orioles want to capture their second straight AL East title, as well as topple the Yankees, it will behoove the team brass to see what Mayo can offer. He could surprise not only Baltimore fans, but also his potential teammates and others in the process.

2. Chayce McDermott looks to make another major league appearance

Acquired by the Orioles from the Houston Astros in a deal that sent former first baseman Trey Mancini to the Space City, McDermott made his major league debut in late July. He started against the Miami Marlins and threw four innings in the game. During the matchup, he allowed three earned runs on five hits, striking out three. Not the most impressive debut, but also not terrible either.

Based on that start and his performance so far in Triple-A, giving McDermott another shot in the majors would likely help the team in their postseason push. The right-hander is 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 139 strikeouts over 97 innings pitched. The strikeouts in particular are intriguing to see, as it shows that McDermott possesses strong stuff.

Even though he's currently injured, there's still a chance he could return in time for a late postseason push. The 26-year-old is on the cusp of making a permanent impact with the Orioles. If he can get healthy and help Baltimore win the AL East, it would be a great way to establish the former Astros farmhand at the major league level.

3. Could Jud Fabian be yet another breakout outfielder for Orioles?

Cowser is in the midst of an excellent rookie season, and he's one of the front runners for the AL Rookie of the Year award. It seems as if the young outfielder is yet another success story for the Baltimore minor league system. It seems as if the O's have another emerging talent on their hands in Fabian, who has steadily risen up the ranks in the lower levels.

After playing strong baseball in High-A and Double-A last season, and tearing up the latter level for the majority of 2024, Fabian is now in Triple-A alongside Mayo and McDermott. In his first ten games with Norfolk, Fabian is currently hitting .220 with a home run and four RBIs. So not the strongest start for the soon-to-be 24-year-old, but could a call to the majors come soon?

In their push towards the playoffs, anything is possible for Elias and the team he's built over the past few years. Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander seem to have the starting spots locked in, and trade deadline acquisition Eloy Jimenez can also play in the outfield. Yet, promoting Fabian to serve as the fourth outfielder so he can spell the other three and keep them fresh isn't a bad idea at all. Would the former Florida Gators standout rise to the occasion, or be sent back down to Norfolk? Only one way to find out.