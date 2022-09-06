There are not a lot cooler things in baseball than a switch-hitter knocking home runs from both sides of the plate in a game, and that's exactly what Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander did on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at home. By doing so, Anthony Santander became just the first Baltimore player since Roberto Alomar 26 years ago to pull off such a feat twice in a season.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Anthony Santander homered from each side of the plate for the second time this season today vs the Blue Jays. Santander is the first Orioles player with multiple such games in a season since Roberto Alomar in 1996.”

Unfortunately for Anthony Santander and the Orioles, his pair of home runs were not enough to beat the Blue Jays, who came away with a 7-3 victory. Santander finished the game batting 2-for-4 and only driving himself to the plate in the two RBI that he had. However, Santander was not able to shine as much at the plate in Game 2 of the doubleheader, as he went 0-for-5 in an 8-4 loss to Toronto. With that loss, the Orioles are now on a three-game winless skid and are on the verge of getting swept by the Blue Jays in this crucial three-leg set at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are right behind the Blue Jays in the race for the final wild-card spot in the American League, but Baltimore will have another shot at slicing gap between the two teams at Toronto's expense again this Tuesday night in the series finale.

Anthony Santander is batting just .257 this season but has an OPS of .807 to lead all qualified Orioles players.