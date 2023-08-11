The Baltimore Orioles are looking to put the finishing touches on their improbable season by securing their spot in the playoffs. While Austin Hays has been a key factor in Baltimore's success, his second half of the season hasn't been pretty.

Hays is hitting just .178 in the second half. While he hit a home run on Wednesday, it was the outfielder's first since July 6. Hays is fully aware of the struggles he is undergoing at the plate. However, he is just as conscious on how he plans to fix them, via Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“I know what I need to do to be successful, and I prepare the right way every day, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to go out there and get the results you want,” Hays said. “You've just got to keep focusing on the right things, keep doing right things on a daily basis and things turn around quick.”

“That's just how the game goes,” Hays continued. “It's ebbs and flows. I wish we could be hot from start to finish and never had a 1-for-whatever or 0-for-whatever, but sometimes that just happens. It's a tough game.”

While Austin Hays might be struggling now, he was the American League's starting center fielder in the 2023 All-Star Game. Over his 102 total games this season, he is hitting .281 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.

The Orioles currently lead the AL East with their 71-44 record. If they want to secure their spot in the postseason, they'll need Hays at the top of his game. In the midst of one of their more impressive seasons in recently memory, Hays isn't looking to hold Baltimore back.