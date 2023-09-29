What a turnaround it has been for the Baltimore Orioles in the past couple of years. In 2021, the team was one of the worst in baseball and lost 100 games. This season, the Orioles are on top of the best division in baseball and they just won their 100th game. That type of flip does not happen very often in sports, but Baltimore made it happen. The Orioles have been achieving goals on the field, and they have also been achieving goals off the field. One thing that the organization has been wanting to do is continue to make Camden Yards a special place for people to watch Orioles baseball. They took a big step in continuing that process on Friday with a new lease agreement.

The Orioles have a new lease agreement at Camden Yards that is good for 30 years, according to a tweet from Britt Ghiroli. This is something that the team has been wanting to get done.

“We had three goals in 2019 when we organized the Orioles management team,” Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos said in a statement. “We set out to remake the club to be a consistently competitive winner on the field, and to create a strong business and fiscal foundation to be able to do so at the highest level to sustain the competitiveness – and to completely reinvent and extend the Orioles' partnership with the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland for the next three decades to ensure that the O's would be in Baltimore up to and through our 100th anniversary. We have been very fortunate that we have achieved all of these goals.”

The day after the Orioles clinched the AL East title, this news comes to light. It's been a great week, and a great year for the entire Orioles organization.