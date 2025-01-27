Adam Jones is back with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles have hired Jones, who ranks fifth in franchise history with 263 home runs with Baltimore, to be a special advisor to GM Mike Elias and Orioles community ambassador, the team announced on Monday.

Jones was an early-2010s fan favorite in Baltimore, making five All-Star teams, winning four Gold Gloves and earning a Silver Slugger in 2013 when he hit a career-high 33 home runs.

“I am grateful for the Orioles relationships I have formed since my retirement, which have led us to this exciting partnership,” Jones said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to be around the game that I love, while also learning the operations side of baseball from one of the best general managers is truly an honor.”

Over his 14-year career, Jones played all but three seasons with the Orioles, helping turn the franchise around from six-straight 90-loss seasons to a playoff appearance in 2012 and an American League East crown in 2014.

“I am happy to be a resource for the Orioles organization and will offer everything I’ve learned from past experience to help the team succeed,” he continued. “Baltimore has always meant so much to me, and this unique role will allow me to continue giving back to the community I love. This is a special opportunity and I’m eager to embrace it fully.”

Adam Jones returns to the Orioles community

While Jones was a member of the Orioles, he was more than an All-Star outfielder. He was a three-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually “to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” according to MLB.com.

Each Major League team nominates one player each season for the honor. As an Oriole, Jones was involved in the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, the Orioles RBI Program and the Maryland YMCA.

“Adam was a tremendous representative of the Orioles on and off the field while he was a player,” Elias said. “We are excited to formally welcome him back to our team, and we look forward to utilizing his experience, expertise, and perspective to help the franchise achieve sustained excellence.”

In his new role, Jones will participate in the Orioles' adopt-a-school partnership with Harlem Park Elementary Middle School and the Challenger League. He will also continue his work with the RBI program. He will begin his duties with the team in Spring Training as a guest coach.