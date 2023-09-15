The Baltimore Orioles are engaged in serious business throughout the weekend, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays in a critical weekend series that will play a huge role in determining the winner of the American League East division. But while they hope to take stave off the Rays at Camden Yards, they will also take the time to celebrate the career of former outfielder Adam Jones.

Jones played for the Orioles from 2007 through 2018, largely playing centerfield throughout his tenure in Baltimore. Jones played his first season in 2006 with the Seattle Mariners, and he finished the Major League portion of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

After his tenure with the Diamondbacks, Jones moved to Japan and played in that country's major leagues.

Jones has signed a one-day contract with the Orioles and the fans will have a chance to show their appreciation of the outfielder as he retires from baseball.

During his 11 years with the Orioles, Jones slashed .279/.319/.459 and he lashed 266 home runs and drove in 866 runs.

However, as much as Jones did on the field during his career with the Orioles, he will be remembered at least as much for what he did with the community.

Adam Jones is a three-time Roberto Clemente Award Nominee, as he embraced the Baltimore community during his long run in the city. He was involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, the Orioles Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program, and the Maryland YMCA throughout his 11 years with the team.

Jones made the All-Star team 5 times and he was awarded 4 Gold Gloves.