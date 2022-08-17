Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season

The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just a half game out of a Wild Card spot in the American League. Former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones shared a power message with the team amid their Cinderella season.

“Keep Grinding Os. Continue to do what they said you couldn’t. We’ve heard that tune before. Prove them Wrong!”

Adam Jones, a 5-time MLB All-Star, spent 11 seasons in Baltimore with the Orioles. He was considered one of the best outfielders in baseball during the 2010’s decade. In fact, some even considered him to be one of the best all-around players during that time.

And he wants this Orioles team to keep fighting and upset the odds. Despite their recent success, most people don’t believe in the team. Baltimore’s roster on paper doesn’t seem like it should be competing for a postseason spot. But the team clearly does not care about odds and predictions. They truly has a chance to shock the MLB world.

Young catcher Adley Rutschman has been the spark plug for the Orioles. He entered the season as the organization’s top prospect and has helped them win since being promoted to the big leagues.

Adam Jones, Adley Rutschman, and the Orioles are hoping the team can sneak into the playoffs this season.