The Baltimore Orioles have the second-best record in all of baseball, but the rapid rise to the top already has owner John Angelos concerned about how the Orioles can financially maintain this current core group of young stars. Angelos has already hinted at plans to dramatically raise prices in order to help pay for the team's rising salaries, to which Orioles legend Adam Jones responded on Foul Territory TV.

Adam Jones, who played 11 seasons in Baltimore and was a 5-time All-Star with the Orioles, shared his response to the distracting news swirling around Baltimore about financial limitations.

“I thought I would be a lifetime (Oriole) there also,” Jones said. “Things don't always work out like that for players. I learned that fanbases root for the name on the front a lot longer than they root for the name on the back.”

“But the timing of it sucks,” Jones said. “The timing of the Kevin Brown incident with the team playing so great…it just overshadows everything that the team is doing. But the players are playing with their heads down not worried about all this stuff that's going on outside.”

Jones is referring to announcer Kevin Brown's suspension by the team that was widely panned across the league. Orioles ownership was criticized for taking away from a great on-field product, and John Angelos is receiving criticism once again after he shared with the New York Times how difficult being a small market team is.

“I think you should live within your means and within your market,” Angelos said. “The hardest thing to do in sports is be a small-market team in baseball and be competitive because everything is stacked against you — everything. We’re going to have to raise the prices here — dramatically.”

Baltimore's rise to the top of the AL East could result in the rise of prices with everything associated with the franchise, but perhaps Orioles fans will get to enjoy a potential World Series run without any more reminders of who or what the team can and can't afford moving forward.