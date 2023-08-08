The Baltimore Orioles made themselves the laughingstock of baseball when Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) broadcaster Kevin Brown was taken off the air after simply mentioning the team's poor performance against the Tampa Bay Rays

Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports that Brown will return on Friday as the Orioles face the Seattle Mariners on the road. The team is on a homestand now but Brown will rejoin the broadcast when the O's head west to face the Mariners, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics.

The Orioles were subjected to a heap of scrutiny from all corners of the baseball world after franchise management decided to remove Brown. The announcer had simply mentioned that the O's played poorly against the Rays in recent memory. His monologue, which didn’t take any unfair shots at the team or management, was even accompanied by an on-screen graphic with stats backing up his claim.

For being straightforward about the Orioles' recent performances against the Rays, Brown was taken off the TV broadcast, though he did appear on the radio during a July series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Putting Brown back in his rightful spot is the right move for the Orioles, even if they had to be bullied online for it to happen.

This season has been a great one for the Orioles, who are just a few games away from having the best record in all of MLB. Stars like Adley Rutschman, Flex Bautista, Gunnar Henderson, Austin Hayes, Yennier Cano, Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins have made them an incredible team and generated tons of positive headlines. After team brass made a decision that brought about awful headlines, the good times will continue to roll again.