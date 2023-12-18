The Orioles have been calling Camden Yards home since 1992.

The Baltimore Orioles are coming off of one of their best seasons in recent memory with 101 wins and an AL East title. With their future looking bright, the Orioles now know where their home games will be held for their next three decades.

They won't be going anywhere, as the Orioles have reached an agreement to remain in Camden Yards for the next 30 years. Baltimore is partnering with the State of Maryland, Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority to ensure their stay in Camden Yards, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Alongside the news, the Orioles dropped a press release detailing their Camden Yards agreement. Numerous members of the organization – including Executive VP of Baltimore's public affairs Kerry Watson – expressed how the stadium agreement helps usher in the Orioles new era, via Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“This agreement ushers in a new era for the Orioles organization, our fans, visitors, and the residents of this incredible city, and does so in a way that will complement the next three decades of Orioles magic,” Watson said. “What's next is an opportunity for a campus that brings life to the city 365 days a year.”

The Orioles have been playing in Camden Yards since 1992. In that time, the 2023 season was the first time Baltimore had won 100+. Camden Yards also saw their team win a second AL East title in 2023, their first since 2014.

With players like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles' arrow is only pointing up. Now that they've locked in their agreement with Camden Yards, Baltimore can solely focus on picking up wins at home.