The 2024 season hasn't gone according to plan for J.D. Davis. He is on the cusp of suiting up for his third big-league team of the season, as the Baltimore Orioles are reportedly going to sign the 31-year-old corner infielder following his release from the New York Yankees on August 2, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

It has not been long since the Yankees acquired Davis from the Oakland Athletics. It was on June 23, 2024 when New York traded away Jordan Groshans for Davis so that the veteran could fill a role as a depth piece amid the Yankees' injury troubles in the infield. However, Davis didn't even play too often for the Yankees. He played in just seven games and picked up a total of 22 plate appearances, slashing a ghastly .105/.227/.158 before being released.

The last thing the Yankees would want to see is for J.D. Davis to figure it out with the Orioles, of all teams. At present, New York is leading the AL East division by half a game over Baltimore; with infield fixtures Jordan Westburg and Jorge Mateo on the injured list, the Orioles needed some depth, and Davis figures to provide that along with some power potential.

Can J.D. Davis get his career back on track with the Orioles?

J.D. Davis always had some pop in his bat dating back to his days with the New York Mets. In 2019, Davis hit the ball yard 22 times, and it's his power production that made up the bulk of his value, thanks in no small part to his shaky defense.

Davis looked like a one-season wonder, as he was not able to match that level of production in the power department in the coming years. But in 2023, it looked like the 2019 version of himself had returned. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 69 runs for the San Francisco Giants, which made him an okay, if unspectacular, everyday player. But in 2024, Davis has done nothing but provide negative value.

It's unclear how Davis would slot in for the Orioles, if, indeed, the plan is for him to stick in the big-league roster. Baltimore recently called up top prospect Coby Mayo, while the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, and Jackson Holliday seem to have their positions on lock. Ramon Urias might be the most in danger of missing out on playing time, but if there's anyone who would pick up at-bats at third base, it will be Mayo, not Davis.