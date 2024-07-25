After going into the MLB All-Star break in sole possession of first place in the American League East, courtesy of a wild win against the New York Yankees, fans hoped that the Baltimore Orioles (61-41) had rediscovered their elite form. Pummeling the Texas Rangers in two of three games to begin the second half seemingly validated that faith.

A road trip to the Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park should have allowed the O's to build on their momentum, but supposedly old problems quickly returned this week. Baltimore entered Thursday knowing it had already lost the series, a disconcerting scenario considering that the club could have added to its slim divisional lead.

In spite of the previous two losses, the Orioles looked to salvage the South Beach voyage with a definitive victory on getaway day. They pulverized the Marlins early, unleashing all of their frustrations on the National League's worst team (37-66) by scoring six runs in the first four innings. Their bats turned silent, though, as a surefire rout descended into a 7-6 extra-innings nail-biter.

The offense could not muster any additional separation, and closer Craig Kimbrel imploded in the ninth. A timely double play in the top of the 10th inning portended an agonizing sweep, but a clutch Ryan Mountcastle single and a brilliant inning of work by reliever Cionel Perez denied the Fish and the home crowd a roaring comeback win.

Still, this was not a triumph worth celebrating. The feeling permeating the clubhouse is both relief and exasperation. This outcome, and more specifically the series, must be an urgent wake-up call for the Orioles.

Brandon Hyde sounds off on near-collapse

“I’m pretty frustrated, honestly,” manager Brandon Hyde said postgame, per The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka. “We swung the bat really well coming out to start the game and scored six runs right away. … We don’t add on. And we’ve done this too many times, and we have to learn to be able to step on people and make it easier on ourselves.”

The skipper's irritation is perfectly justifiable based on what just transpired. Holding a 6-0 lead against the abysmal Marlins with Corbin Burnes on the mound should be a rudimentary task. And yet, the Birds had to sweat it out. They are 4-8 in their last 12 games, but because the Yankees are battling their own problems, the club still owns a two-game lead in the AL East.

Besides New York's woes, the silver lining for the Orioles is that the middle and bottom parts of the lineup bashed the baseball on Thursday afternoon. Colton Cowser continued his resurgence after blasting a three-run home run in the third inning. Mountcastle led the way with three hits, including his 23rd double of the year. Austin Hays and rookie Connor Norby each went 2-for-4 at the plate in what was a deeply encouraging outing for both men.

The heavy hitters at the top of the order were not completely stifled, though, as slugger Anthony Santander smashed his fourth dinger in the last week and 28th of the season. Regardless of the impressive individual efforts, Brandon Hyde is confident that the team as a whole is displeased by its recent play.

Orioles need to learn from their Miami misadventures

“I think our guys are very, very aware that we should’ve won that game handily,” the 2023 AL Manager of the Year said. “And I think some guys are individually frustrated with their performances right now, and we just have to get back to a team concept, honestly, and they know that.”

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, Baltimore's two most important pillars, have endured their respective struggles in July. A landmark Orioles campaign is unlikely to happen without them raking. An upcoming seven-game homestand should afford these stars and the rest of the team a solid opportunity to consistently play winning baseball once again.

It begins with a Friday night showdown versus the San Diego Padres (55-50).