The Baltimore Orioles got some more positive All-Star-related news on Thursday. Outfielder Anthony Santander was named as a replacement for the American League team, Major League Baseball announced.

Santander is replacing Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hasn't played since June 3 due to a right shin contusion after fouling a ball off of his leg. Before going down with a shin injury, Tucker was putting together a fantastic season of his own, slashing .266/.395/.584 to go along with 19 home runs.

Santander is now the fifth member of the Orioles to make the 2024 All-Star game. Baltimore is now tied for the most All-Stars in the AL with the Cleveland Guardians. They're also tied for third-most in all of baseball – with the Guardians and San Diego Padres – behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who have seven All-Stars and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have six.

The other Orioles joining Santander in Texas for this year's All-Star game are shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman, who were both named starters, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and infielder Jordan Westburg, who was named as a replacement for Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

This is shaping up to be quite the fun All-Star weekend for Orioles fans. Along with their five All-Star selections, they'll also be rooting for Henderson in Monday's Home Run Derby.

The last time the Orioles had five All-Stars was in 2016, when the sent third baseman Manny Machado, catcher Matt Weiters, right fielder Matt Trumbo, closer Zack Britton and reliever Brad Brach to the Midsummer Classic.

This is the first All-Star selection for the 29-year-old Orioles slugger.

There were two other changes to the AL All-Star roster that were announced on Thursday. Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro will be replacing Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on the roster. Altuve is electing to miss the game due to lingering left hand soreness after he was hit by a pitch earlier this month. Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien will be replacing Altuve in the starting lineup.

Anthony Santander's All-Star-worthy 2024

Despite being a replacement, Santander is more-than-deserving of the accolade. This season, Santander has proven that he is one of the premiere power hitters in the sport.

Santander has hit 23 home runs, tied for fifth in MLB and third in the AL, only behind his teammate Henderson and New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Santander has also driven in 57 runs and is slugging .492 while playing a key role in an Orioles offense that is second in all of baseball in runs scored. Santander had an especially dominant month of June, where he hit 13 home runs and carried the Orioles offense.

The Orioles are currently tied with the Guardians for the second-best record in baseball at 57-35 behind the Phillies, who are 60-32, so it makes sense that they've been rewarded with five All-Stars. They wouldn't be where they are in the standings without Santander's bat.