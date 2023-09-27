Despite enjoying a truly sensational season, the one concern that has consistently hovered above the Baltimore Orioles is their starting pitching. Do they have the depth to actually go all the way in the postseason? Well, Kyle Bradish is doing all he can to answer that essential question.

The 27-year-old is putting the finishing touches on a historic campaign after his latest dominant outing versus the Washington Nationals. Bradish threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just three hits in Tuesday's 1-0 win, launching himself into Hall of Fame company.

“Kyle Bradish lowered his ERA to 2.86. He would be the first Orioles {pitcher} to finish with a sub-3.00 ERA since Mike Mussina in 1992,” according to ESPN Stats & Info. “Bradish is scheduled to start on Sunday, but might not have to with the O's magic number to clinch the AL East now at 2.”

The right-hander has taken massive strides in his second MLB season, honing his control and increasing his strikeout rate. Baltimore (98-59) has a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and is on the verge of winning its first divisional title in nearly a decade. Bradish is a major reason why.

The former fourth-round pick, who was traded from the Los Angeles Angels for Dylan Bundy in 2019, has been utterly sensational in the second half of the season. He has posted a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the last three months, making him a dark horse Cy Young candidate.

October baseball is obviously a different animal, but underestimating this young hurler has proven foolish all yearlong. On a day when Orioles fans said goodbye to a beloved legend, a new potential star is making some special history.