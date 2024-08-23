While some people know Baltimore Orioles star Corbin Burnes recently for a verbal fight with an umpire, he is widely known as one of the league's top pitchers and is set to become a free agent after this season ends hopefully in a bang for him. The Orioles ace spoke with Will Sammon of The Athletic where he touched on what his approach will be like once free agency comes around and how he'll decide which team is right for him.

Orioles' Corbin Burnes on what he's looking for in a team in free agency

This would not be the first time Burnes talks about his crucial free agency period in the foreseeable future, but he details here what he's looking for which shouldn't surprise too many people. He's looking for a ball club that is going to win every season he's there while also having a future in their farm system per Sammon.

“I am going to have to do a lot of research this offseason of farm systems, young guys coming up, groups of core guys that are on a team,” Burnes said. “Where does it look like teams are going to be competitive? Where are teams just looking to spend some money to make the fan base happy? Whatever it might be.”

“I think I can provide value in helping to elevate some young guys on the staff,” Burnes continued. “Is it a group of young pitchers where maybe they missed the postseason this year but they have the pieces to do it now and for the long term? But you never know what’s going to happen each year in baseball. So you just want to provide yourself the best chance to win, hopefully for your entire tenure, hopefully for most of your tenure, whatever it is. That’s important, knowing that you can provide more value to a team that’s going to be in the postseason and maybe elevate some young guys.”

This season, Burnes is pitching a 3.28 ERA, 146 strikeouts, and has a 12-6 record as he is 29-years old, turning 30 in October. He started his career with the Milwaukee Brewers where he pitched for six seasons in a stint that gave him a ton of experience starting and even in the postseason.

Corbin Burnes embracing free agency to it fullest potential

Burnes doesn't even rule out the possibility of returning to Milwaukee as he is fully embracing the unpredictability of free agency where he should be paid handsomely.

“Early on in my career when I was with Milwaukee, I was always open to staying there my entire career,” Burnes said. “It gets to the point where it either doesn’t look like they want you there long term or don’t feel like they can match your value, whatever it might be. The closer you get to free agency, the closer you get to realizing what the true market value is going to be essentially.

“That still holds true being three or four months away from free agency,” Burnes continued. “It’s one of those things that not many guys are able to get to. Some guys sign great extensions and it’s great for them and it works out well. I’m not saying an extension for me years ago would’ve been bad but it’s one of those things where once you get this close, you start to see what other guys have done in the past and what your possible value can be. You get the chance to pick where you want to go. Not many guys get to do that. So it gets more and more enticing the closer and closer you get to that day.”

It remains to be seen where Burnes will take his talents to during the offseason, but it's important to note that the current season is still active and that he's on an Orioles team that will for sure compete once the postseason rolls around. The team is 74-55 which puts them second in the AL East as Baltimore plays the second contest in the series against the Houston Astros Saturday night.