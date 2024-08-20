The game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets on Monday was one of many baseball contests throughout history that featured an inconsistent strike zone. So much so, that Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes couldn't contain his anger.

Burnes, who didn't pitch in the game, gave home plate umpire John Tumpane between innings, via Talkin' Baseball.

The Orioles lost 4-3, dropping to 73-53, a half-game behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. They could've won if a few more calls went their way, but it wasn't to be.

The fanbase was in favor of Burnes' outburst.

“I love how Corbin Burnes sticks up for his fellow pitchers against horrible umps,” said Zach Bollinger on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

Many fans thought that Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde was too passive about the situation.

“Burnes out here doing Hyde’s job. That’s wild,” @kidd_kongmusic said.

“Someone’s gotta do it cause the manager doesn’t,” Jordan Alexander said.

Burnes has been reliable for the Orioles, going 12-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 1.106 WHIP in 25 starts. The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season.

Will Baltimore retain him?

The Orioles are a better team with Corbin Burnes

Burnes will be one of the league's most sought-after pitchers this winter. The Chicago Cubs may be one of the first clubs in line, via 670 The Score's Bruce Levine.

“I am of the same category, that is … The Cubs, do they need (Juan) Soto? Do they need (Corbin) Burnes? Do they need to spend another $50 or $60M a year in payroll next year?” Levine asked. “That’s not up to me and you to decide, Mike. But Burnes will be available, I think he’ll be their No. 1 guy that they’ll be looking for next year as far as a free agent. Again, the old adage is ‘If you need more hitting, go and get yourself the best pitcher in baseball, okay?’ Because it’s still the game. And I think the Cubs will be players for Burnes.”

Losing Burnes would be devastating for Baltimore, as he's been its ace this year. The right-hander's 153.2 innings, 144 strikeouts, and 2.9 WAR all lead the pitching staff. Fellow starter Grayson Rodriguez is the only other Orioles hurler with over 100 innings pitched thus far.

As Baltimore aims to maintain a consistent winning culture for the first time since the 2012-16 era, retaining core players is an essential part of achieving that dream. Losing an ace hurler is not an option for the Orioles this winter.