ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Hunter Brown heads to the mound for the Houston Astros as they face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick.

Astros-Orioles Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Cade Povich

Hunter Brown (11-7) with a 3.82 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Brown went seven innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would surrender just one run in a win over the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Brown is 6-4 on the road this year in 12 starts. He has a 4.23 ERA and a .284 opponent batting average.

Cade Povich (1-6) with a 5.77 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP

Last Start: Povich went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits and two runs. He would take the loss to the Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Povich is 1-4 at home with a 3.58 ERA and a .269 opponent batting average in six starts.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Orioles Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -118

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: SCHN/MASN2/MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 12th in the majors in runs scored while sitting third in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .307 on the year with a .397 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, 66 RBIs, and has scored 71 times. Yanier Diaz is also having a great year. He is hitting .304 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. Diaz has 15 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .261 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 60 RBIs, and has scored 66 times this year.

Yanier Diaz is also hot at the plate right now. He is hitting .400 in the last week with three home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. Jose Altuve is continuing to score runs. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored. Jon Singleton is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .200 but has two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. The Astros are hitting .276 in the last week, with eight home runs and 23 runs scored in six games.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .237 with a .304 on-base percentage. Santander has 37 home runs, 82 RBIs and 75 runs scored. Also have a great year, Henderson. He has a .287 batting average and a .374 on-base percentage. Henderson has 33 home runs and 78 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 15 stolen bases and 100 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .262 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs 71 RBIs and 59 runs scored this year.

Gunnar Henderson has been great in the last week. He is hitting .269 in the last seven games with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs scored. Ramon Urias has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .368 in the last seven games with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. James McCann is also hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .364 this week with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. The Orioles are hitting .232 in the last week with 10 home runs and 35 runs scored in seven games.

Current Orioles have hit well against Hunter Brown. They have 34 career at-bats and have hit .382. Ryan Mountcastle is one for three but has a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman is two for three with a home run and two RBIs, and Ryan O'Hearn is three for six with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. The only player who has an at-bats without a hit against Brown is Gunnar Henderson, who is 0-7.

Final Astros-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Hunter Brown has been great as of late, especially on the road. In his last four road starts, he has pitched 23.1 innings, giving up just four runs. Further, he has won all four of those starts. This month, Brown has an ERA below two and is 2-0. The Astros are scoring four runs per game as of late, while the Orioles are scoring five per game. Still, with the bullpen issues as of late for the Orioles, and the lack of quality pitching from Cade Povich, take the Astros.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-118)