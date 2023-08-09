The Baltimore Orioles are the best team in the American League and are currently battling the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in what could end up being a potential playoffs clash. Yet, the public's focus is firmly on a controversy regarding the suspension of team broadcaster Kevin Brown. Their fans are especially ticked off.

“A ‘Free Kevin Brown' chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards,” The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka tweeted Tuesday night. The people have spoken.



A “Free Kevin Brown” chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023

Brown was suspended for seemingly just doing his job and reporting the facts. They just happened to be rather unflattering facts that concerned the O's abysmal record against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field in recent years. Nothing about his delivery or the statement itself was offensive. The organization has been bombarded with criticism and mockery in the aftermath of this decision.

All of that anger unsurprisingly spread to Camden Yards, where a lively fan base voiced their emphatic disapproval of the suspension. Fortunately, Kostka already reported that Kevin Brown will be reinstated for Friday's road game versus the Seattle Mariners. The crowd clearly has no interest in waiting that long, however.

A broadcaster's right to criticize a team has always been a touchy issue. Analysts are afforded more leeway when it comes to voicing their opinion. The absurdity of this situation, though, is that the Baltimore play-by-play man did not do anything of the sorts. He merely recited history.

Now, the Orioles brass probably does not want to be reminded that, until this year, they were being consistently out-classed by a fellow low-payroll franchise who ranks below them in attendance. But this broadcaster cannot be blamed for their past shortcomings. Hopefully, the organization's present and future success will not be overshadowed by some terribly poor judgment.