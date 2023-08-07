The Baltimore Orioles sent a shockwave through the internet after the decision to suspend their broadcaster was revealed after weeks of speculation, and fans were stunned by the footage.

The clip was shared thousands of times on Twitter, with users sounding off on the seemingly ridiculous suspension for reading a scripted segment in a pregame opening. Kevin Brown was discussing the Orioles previous shortcomings against the Tampa Bay Rays and referencing the 15 straight series losses, which apparently didn't sit well with the team owner.

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Fans and media talents were quick to disavow the suspension all across the internet. New York Mets SNY broadcaster Steve Gelbs chimed in, saying “It’s hard to even attempt to overstate how big of a joke this is. Utterly embarrassing.”

From broadcasters to beat writers, no one was happy with the decision after viewing the footage. Some were quick to point out that he wasn't even stating an opinion, and was only using the facts of the series history.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is absolutely ridiculous. Kevin Brown is one of the best broadcasters in the sport. And he’s literally just stating facts and context. Fans like a measure of impartiality/reality when watching games,” said Angels beat writer Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Another major baseball media personality put it very simply, with Jared Carrabis unloading on the Orioles decision to suspend their broadcaster.

“Pardon my ignorance if there's more to it than just pointing out that the Rays have had success against the Orioles in the past, but this might be one of the most ridiculous suspensions that I've ever heard of if that's all it is,” Carrabis tweeted.

There was a rumor of good news after all of the backlash, with one Barstool Sports reporter who covers the Orioles specifically says that Brown will be back with the team soon, and the fans shouldn't worry. It remains to be seen if this rumor will be substantiated, but the internet would be hopeful after the egregious decision.