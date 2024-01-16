As Felix Bautista recovers from Tommy John surgery he is hoping to make his return to the Orioles sooner rather than later.

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be without their star closer Felix Bautista for the entire 2024 season. But if it were up to Bautista, he would be pitching for the Orioles sooner rather than later.

Recovering from Tommy John surgery, Bautista's realistic expectations are to return by 2025's Opening Day. However, if he gets cleared to pitch in 2024, the closer is planning on doing so, via Roch Kubatko of MASN.

Bautista signed with Baltimore on a minor league contract in 2016. By 2022 the right-hander made his MLB debut, pitching to a 2.19 ERA and a 88/23 K/BB ratio with 15 saves over 65 games. One year later, Bautista outdid himself on the mound.

Over 56 appearances, Bautista put up a 1.48 ERA and a 110/26 K/BB ratio, recording 33 saves. He was named to his first All-Star game and won AL Reliever of the Year. The Orioles had found their closer in Bautista.

However, his unfortunate elbow injury has put Bautista's rise to the top on the shelf. Baltimore has signed Craig Kimbrel to fill his role until he returns. With his current diagnosis, it doesn't appear that Bautista will be making that return until 2025.

The Orioles won't rush the right-hander back, but Felix Bautista seems intent to not stay on the shelf too long. While he won't risk re-injury, Bautista has found his home pitching in Baltimore and wants to return to his front door as soon as possible.

Felix Bautista actually making a return in 2024 would be a major boost for the Orioles. While they won the AL East, Baltimore was quickly bounced from the playoffs. Having Bautista in the bullpen makes the Orioles a much, much tougher opponent in the late innings.