It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Guardians prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians are making it hard to reject the idea that they are the favorite in the American League. Cleveland outplayed Baltimore several weeks ago on the road and won a series from the Orioles. Now the Guardians have won the first two games of this four-game series in Cleveland. They have clearly been better than Baltimore in head-to-head competition this season. The Orioles have not been a good team since the start of July. They had a multi-game lead over the New York Yankees but then stopped hitting right before the break. After the break, their pitching has gotten hammered and they are showing signs of wear and tear.

Cleveland was not even expected to win the American League Central Division. The Minnesota Twins were the preseason pick. Now, Cleveland isn't just in command of the Central; the Guardians look like the probable No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. The road to the World Series is likely to run through Cleveland at this point, an amazing reality given that the Guardians watched future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona retire and give way to first-year manager Stephen Vogt. There's really no debate about the American League Manager of the Year. Vogt will win the vote. Baltimore's Brandon Hyde was manager of the year in 2023, so this matchup is a battle of recent and future managers of the year in the A.L.

Orioles-Guardians Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Joey Cantillo

Zach Eflin (6-7) has a 4.11 ERA. Eflin was obtained by the Orioles in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to provide innings in the back end of the rotation. Baltimore needs someone to take the ball, give the O's six good innings, and stabilize the pitching staff. Eflin did that in his Baltimore debut this past Monday. Let's see if he can do it on a regular basis.

Last Start: Monday, July 29 versus the Toronto Blue Jays: 6 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 66 IP, 77 H, 43 R, 9 HR, 9 BB, 54 K

Joey Cantillo (0-0) has an 8.10 ERA. He has made only one start this season, last weekend against the powerful Philadelphia Phillies. Cantillo struggled with his control. The hits and runs are one issue, but the main concern is three walks in 3 1/3 innings. Cantillo needs to command the strike zone better as he learns how to be a major-league pitcher.

Last Start: Sunday, July 28 versus the Philadelphia Phillies: 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: none

Here are the Orioles-Guardians MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Guardians Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -134

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Guardians

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eflin versus Cantillo is a lopsided pitching matchup. Eflin won't dominate, but he doesn't need to dominate. If he pitches six innings and gives up three runs as he did this past Monday versus the Blue Jays, he and Baltimore should win. Baltimore hitters should feast on young and inexperienced Joey Cantillo. Baltimore should be able to score at least five runs if not more.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians scored eight runs on Friday. They can score eight more and win a slugfest if they need to. Cleveland is playing a lot better than Baltimore right now, and the Guardians' bullpen is stronger than the O's pen.

Final Orioles-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup gives Baltimore the edge, but our official recommendation is to pass, given that the Orioles aren't reliable right now.

Final Orioles-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5