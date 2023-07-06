Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson couldn't help but be concerned for the cameraman that he accidentally hit in the head during Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees.

For those who missed it, Henderson hit the cameraman following an errant throw in the fifth inning. While attempting to complete a double play, the rookie accidentally threw the ball too high, instead going past the first base and onto the sidelines where the cameraman–identified to be Pete Stendel of YES Network–was sitting.

The game had to be delayed for around 17 minutes, with Stendel receiving emergency medial attention. The cameraman also had to be carted off the field, though he seemed fine as he even made a peace sign on his way out.

Henderson clearly didn't intend that to happen, and he watched in concern while awaiting the results of the medical emergency for Stendel. While talking to the media after the game–which saw the Orioles take the 6-3 win over the Yankees–the 22-year-old shared a heartfelt message for the cameraman and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Every time a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don't want to see it going towards [someone]. … I hope he's doing all right. My prayers go out to him. Thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him,” Henderson said, per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun.

Fortunately for Gunnar Henderson, YES Network confirmed that Pete Stendel “is conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight's game.” With that said, the Orioles young gun can rest easy.