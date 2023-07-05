The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees as the Yankees look to secure a series win Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was close and won by the Yankees 6-3. This game was tied heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Harrison Bader went deep in the eighth to take the lead and ultimately win the game for New York. Adley Rutschman had three hits on the day to lead the Orioles. Anthony Santander and Ryan O'Hearn had two hits each. Baltimore out-hit the Yankees 12-11 in the game. Five different players on the Yankees had two hits in the game. Along with Bader, Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Volpe homered in the win. The Yankees threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to help win the game.

Game two was won by the Yankees 8-4. Although the Yankees won, the Orioles out-hit New York in this game, as well. Jordan Westburg had two hits to lead the team and two runs scored. Aaron Hicks homered against his old team while Adam Frazier also went yard. For New York, Gleyber Torres had two hits, including a home run to lead the team. Jose Trevino also went yard in the game. Clarke Schmidt earned the win after going five innings and allowing just three runs. The Yankees struck out 10 batters on the game.

Dean Kremer will start against Randy Vasquez in this game.

Here are the Orioles-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

TV: MASN, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have out-hit the Yankees in both games this series. Vasquez has been good this season, but it is a very small sample size. Baltimore has a good offense, they just have not been able to score many runs with their hits. If the Orioles can find some gaps and get some people into scoring position, they should be just fine. Baltimore just needs to get hot at the plate and pick up their pitching.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Randy Vasquez has been very good in his first two starts. He has allowed just two runs in 10 1/3 innings pitched. He is not a huge strikeout pitcher, but he does limit the baserunners. Vasquez has allowed just six hits and walked four. Vasquez will need to pitch well again for the Yankees to cover the spread. As mentioned, he is doing well, so as long as he keeps throwing like he has, the Yankees will cover.

Kremer has allowed 105 hits in 91 innings pitched, so he is a hittable pitcher. The Yankees lineup should be able to get some hits and push across some runs. The Yankees have been hitting well this series, so Kremer is in some dnger heading into this one.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

I think this game is going to hit the over. The Yankees have picked it up a little bit and the Orioles can hit. However, expect the Yankees to cover the spread as they are the underdog.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-170), Over 9 (-115)