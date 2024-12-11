After signing Tyler O'Neill, the Baltimore Orioles are scouring the Winter Meetings for their next splash. However, the Orioles already have a ton of young offensive talent on their roster.

One of those players comes in the form of second baseman Jackson Holliday. He went through a slow start during his first taste of major league action. Regardless, as Holliday prepares for the 2025 campaign, General Manager Mike Elias is confident of a major breakthrough, via MLB Network.

“He's a guy that we're counting on,: Elias said. “He's somebody who got called into duty in the second half. We had a lot of injuries. He was thrust into an everyday role in the playoff race, at a very young age.”

“One of the brightest young talents in the sport. He's going to be a really special hitter. He's somebody that we're looking to take a big leap this year, now that he's seen what the big leagues are all about,” Elias continued. “He's gone through some struggles like every player this day and age. But this guy is a really exciting, prodigious, special young hitter. He's going to have a great career.”

Holliday hit just .059 over his first 10 games in the major leagues, getting demoted back to the minors in late April. However, when the injuries started piling, the infielder got a second chance. Over 60 total games, Holliday hit .189 with five home runs, 23 RBI and four stolen bases.

But in wasn't long ago that Jackson Holliday was considered one of the best prospects in baseball. He was ranked No. 12 overall by MLB Pipeline in 2023. Over his 218 games at the minor league level, Holliday has hit .304 with 23 home runs, 122 RBI and 36 stolen bases.

After back-to-back playoff appearances, Baltimore is intent on proving they can go on a deep run. If Holliday's potential came to fruition, the Orioles would be in much better shape. The team's general manager is confident Holliday's break out will come sooner rather than later.