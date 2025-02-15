The Baltimore Orioles enter spring training with a starkly different aura surrounding them than the one that pervaded Sarasota, Florida in 2024. Last year, the theme was “reaching the next level.” Although players like Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander satisfied that criteria on an individual level, the O's took a step back as a unit. This season, the team is being asked to prove that it is legitimate.

The men in the clubhouse do not believe there is a fraud alert sounding in Camden Yards, however. Despite losing ace Corbin Burnes and the slugging Santander in free agency, the Orioles believe in their foundation and trust the abundance of talent that still stacks the roster. One person in particular is feeling bullish on Baltimore's 2025 prospects, and he just joined the team.

“Let's go win a championship.” Those are the first words Japanese right-handed starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano said to his new teammates, via his interpreter, after arriving at spring training on Saturday, per The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka. The notable offseason acquisition is reiterating a point that still stands even after a disappointing fall and winter: Winning a World Series is an attainable goal.

Can the Orioles' new starter help them fully break through in 2025?

The Orioles signed Sugano to a one-year, $13 million contract in December, in a move that was made far more crucial after Burnes joined the Arizona Diamondbacks a couple weeks later. He accumulated a 136-74 record and 2.45 ERA in 12 seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball's Yomiuri Giants. The 35-year-old is a three-time Central League MVP, two-time Eiji Sawamura Award recipient (top pitcher) and a former pitching triple crown winner.

Sugano's MLB transition could be a taxing one at first, but with his brilliant command, veteran savvy, and championship ambitions, he has the potential to become one of the most valuable free agency signings of the offseason. That is what the Orioles need from him as they prepare to battle the 2024 pennant-winning New York Yankees and refurbished Boston Red Sox.