Trey Mancini gets brutally honest on potential final games with Orioles as trade deadline looms

The Baltimore Orioles have made an impressive run ahead of the second half of the season, but the franchise is still expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Among the players who are expecting to be offloaded is Trey Mancini. Mancini is no stranger to trade rumors, and he dropped an honest take on his approach while being frequently linked with a move away from Baltimore. Via Mark Viviano, Mancini revealed that he’s simply “taking it all in” and approaching his next few games as if they are his last at Camden Yards.

Trey Mancini tells me he’s approaching the next 4 gms as his last as an Oriole at Camden Yds & he’s “taking it all in” in anticipation of possibly being traded by Aug 2 deadline. Our conversation on @wjz 5/6 pm @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini (note: Mancini not in lineup v TB tonite) pic.twitter.com/G9U0LPMbBt — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 25, 2022

That certainly doesn’t bode well for fans hoping to see Mancini in the orange and black uniforms beyond the Aug. 2 deadline. With a week until the trade deadline, Mancini seems to be operating as if he will be offloaded by the Orioles.

Seemingly accepting his fate, Mancini will just take it day by day as he widdles down his career in Baltimore. Various teams have been linked to the slugger in potential trades, including the New York Mets who are making a strong push to acquire talent at the deadline.

Mancini is reportedly out of Baltimore’s lineup for Monday’s clash against the Tampa Bay Rays, which could indicate that a trade is on the horizon. It surely wouldn’t come as a shock to anyone if Mancini doesn’t see out the week in Baltimore, and his recent comments indicate that he’s come to terms with the fact that his time with the Orioles is all but expired.

This season, Trey Mancini is slashing .268/.345/.404 with 9 home runs, 37 RBI, and 36 runs scored. He’s featured in a total of 695 games for the Orioles since debuting for the franchise in 2016.