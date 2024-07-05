Albert Suarez will take the mound for the Orioles in game one of this series with the Athletics on Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Athletics prediction and pick.

Orioles-Athletics Projected Starters

Albert Suarez vs. Hogan Harris

Albert Suarez (4-2) with a 2.43 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Albert Suarez earned the win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings.

2024 Road Splits: Albert Suarez has been solid both at home and on the road where he is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.

Hogan Harris (1-2) with a 3.18 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Hogan Harris allowed three runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: Hogan Harris has pitched well on the road as well as at home where he is 1-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Athletics Odds

Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -178

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, NBC Sports California, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Albert Suárez and the Baltimore Orioles are poised to continue their impressive run when they face Hogan Harris and the struggling Oakland Athletics on Friday night. The Orioles, boasting the best record in the American League, have all the momentum heading into this road matchup.

Suárez has been a revelation for Baltimore this season, sporting a stellar 2.43 ERA over 59 1/3 innings. His recent performance against the formidable Texas Rangers, where he outdueled Max Scherzer with six scoreless innings, demonstrates his ability to compete at the highest level. This outing showcased Suárez's efficiency and command, as he retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced, including 11 of the final 12.

The Orioles' offense, which leads the league with 5.2 runs per game, presents a significant challenge for the Athletics' pitching staff. Baltimore's lineup has consistently demonstrated its ability to produce runs, making them a threat in any ballpark.

On the other side, the Athletics have struggled mightily this season, finding themselves at the bottom of the AL West. Hogan Harris, while showing potential, has yet to establish himself as a dominant force in Oakland's rotation. The left-hander will face a tough test against Baltimore's potent offense.

Baltimore's pitching staff has been equally impressive, boasting the second-best ERA in baseball at 3.37. This combination of strong pitching and explosive offense has made the Orioles a force to be reckoned with throughout the season.

Given Suárez's recent form, the Orioles' offensive firepower, and their overall team performance, Baltimore is well-positioned to secure a victory on the road. While baseball is unpredictable, the stark contrast in team performance and momentum heavily favors the Orioles in this matchup.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

While the Baltimore Orioles have been dominating the American League this season, Friday night's matchup against the Oakland Athletics could prove to be a surprising upset. Hogan Harris and the A's have the potential to pull off a home victory against Albert Suárez and the Orioles.

Harris, despite Oakland's struggles, has shown promise in his recent outings. The left-hander boasts a respectable 3.18 ERA, which is particularly impressive considering the Athletics' overall performance this season. In his last six starts, Harris has maintained a solid 2.90 ERA, demonstrating his ability to keep opposing offenses in check.

The home-field advantage at Oakland Coliseum could play a crucial role in this matchup. The A's, while struggling overall, often perform better in front of their home crowd. The unique dimensions and atmosphere of the Coliseum can be challenging for visiting teams, even those as strong as the Orioles.

Albert Suárez, despite his recent success, may be due for regression. His last start against Texas was his first time pitching six or more innings in a game since July 3, 2016. This extended outing could potentially lead to fatigue or a dip in performance in his subsequent start.

Additionally, the Orioles may face challenges adjusting to the West Coast time difference, potentially affecting their typically potent offense. This factor, combined with Harris's recent form, could create an opportunity for the Athletics to keep the game close and potentially steal a win.

While the odds heavily favor Baltimore, baseball is a game of surprises. If Harris can continue his recent string of solid performances and the A's offense can capitalize on key opportunities, Oakland might just pull off an unexpected victory against the AL's top team.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Baltimore Orioles look to continue their torrid pace for the first half of the season as we come up to the All-Star Break when they take on the bottom-feeders Oakland Athletics. Albert Suarez has been downright dominant thus far this season and he should be able to maintain that form when he takes on the lowly bats of the Athletics. While Hogan Harris is a promising prospect he will be outmatched here against the power bats of the Orioles. Ultimately, the Orioles will deem it to be too much for Harris and the Athletics as they take game 1 in this 3-game series.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles ML (-178), Over 8 (-104)