Zach Eflin takes to the mound for the Baltimore Orioles as they face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Mets prediction and pick.

Orioles-Mets Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Sean Manaea

Zach Eflin (9-7) with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Eflin went six innings, giving up five hits and a home run. He would allow just one run in a win over the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: In 14 starts on the road this year, Eflin is 4-5 with a 4.65 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Sean Manaea (9-5) with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Manaea went seven innings, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would allow three runs in a win over the Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 home starts, Manaea is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and a .216 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of ESPNBet.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mets Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -110

New York Mets: +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (+105)

Under: 8.5 (-125)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mets

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: MASN/SNY/MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .240 with a .307 on-base percentage. Santander has 36 home runs, 80 RBIs and 74 runs scored. Also having a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .287 batting average and a .373 on-base percentage. Henderson has 33 home runs and 77 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 14 stolen bases and 98 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .263 this year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs 70 RBIs and 59 runs scored this year.

Gunnar Henderson has been great in the last week. He is hitting .222 in the last seven games with four home runs, eight RBIs and four runs scored. Ramon Urias has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .368 in the last seven games with two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Jackson Holliday is also hitting well. He is hitting .269 in the last week with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Orioles are hitting .246 in the last week. They have nine home runs and scored 30 runs in seven games.

Current Orioles have 34 career at-bats against Sean Manaea. They have hit just .176 against him. Austin Slater has the most experience, going 4-22 with a double and an RBI. James McCann has the other RBI against Manaea, going one for five with the RBI. Ryan Mountcastle has the other hit against Manaea, going one for two.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Francisco Lindor leads the way. He is hitting .263 with a .336 on-base percentage. Lindor has 24 home runs, 72 RBIs, and has scored 83 times this year. Further, he has stolen 25 bases. Also having a great year in Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .229 this year but with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Nimmo has also stolen 11 bases. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Pete Alonso. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. Alonso has 27 home runs, 69 RBIs and 72 runs scored this year.

Alonso has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting .308 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Hitting well this week is Francisco Lindor. Lindor is hitting .310 this week with two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Mark Vientos. He is hitting .346 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored five times this week. The Mets have hit .263 in the last week with 11 home runs and 36 runs scored.

The current Mets have 118 at-bats against Zach Eflin. They have hit .246 against him with 15 RBIs. Jeff McNeil has the most experience, going 9-28 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and four RBIs. Further, he has two walks. Starling Marte has also been solid. He is 8-16 with six doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. Pete Alonso is also 4-19 with a home run and two RBIS with a walk against Eflin.

Final Orioles-Mets Prediction & Pick

Zach Eflin has been great since joining the Orioles. He has allowed just six runs in 25.1 innings of work. Further, he has won all four games he has started as a member of the Orioles. Sean Mananea has been solid as well recently. In his last four starts, he has given up six runs in 24 innings of work. He is 3-1 in those four games. With Eflin being the better pitcher, and the Orioles offense being better on the year, they will take the win in this one.

Final Orioles-Mets Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-110)