The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers will begin the second half of the season at the site of the All-Star Week festivities. The Orioles had a difficult end to their first half, losing five of the last six games. The Orioles were about to lose six straight, but a series of errors by the New York Yankees helped the Orioles salvage one game in the series. The win helped the Orioles stay one game up in the American League East standings. The Rangers won seven of their last ten games to get into contention in the American League West standings. They are now five games back of the Seattle Mariners for first, but will also need to jump the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Rangers prediction and pick.

Orioles-Rangers Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Corbin Burnes (9-4) with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Last Start: vs Cubs, 6 IP, 5 SO, 9 H, 0 BB, 3 ER

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) with a 2.94 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP.

Nathan Eovaldi (6-3) with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Astros, 7 IP, 7 SO, 8 H, 0 BB, 1 ER

2024 Home Splits: (5-0) with a 1.99 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rangers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -146

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: MASN2, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles were in a bad spot heading into the break, and the Yankees had the chance to bury their confidence by finishing the job on Sunday and giving them two straight series-sweep losses. However, Anthony Volpe made an error at shortstop, then Alex Verdugo made an inexcusable mistake in left field to choke away the loss. The Orioles looked like a weight had been lifted off their shoulders post-game, and they may be ready to go on another winning streak.

If Corbin Burnes can match Nathan Eovaldi's form on the mound, the Orioles' bullpen has an advantage in the later innings. The Orioles' bullpen has a 2.67 ERA over their last three games, while the Rangers have a 5.68 ERA over their past three.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathan Eovaldi has been unstoppable at home, and the Rangers offense is in much better form than the Orioles. The Rangers are hitting .254 with a .333 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching, with 4.8 runs/nine.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This pitching battle has the potential to be an intriguing affair, as Corbin Burnes excels on the road and Nathan Eovaldi is much better at home so far this season. Burnes' ERA is higher on the road, but his WHIP is an impressive 0.90. It shows that Burnes may be getting unlucky, but the ERA isn't anything to complain about.

Eovaldi already has his best season in progress if he can maintain his numbers, but his performance at Globe Life Field has been astonishing. Eovaldi is 5-0 at home this season, with a 1.99 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP.

The Orioles' recent hitting form could set up Eovaldi to have an excellent start in this game. Texas will need Eovaldi to go deep with the struggles of their bullpens recently, but the Orioles' pitchers have also been stingy. The Orioles' bullpen had a 2.67 ERA against the Yankees before the All-Star Break.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-105)