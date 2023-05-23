It is an AL East match-up as the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Yankees pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

The Orioles enter the game in second place in the AL East, just three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. They are coming off a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, and have won seven of their last ten games. The Orioles currently have the second-best record in all of baseball, and their +41 run differential is sixth in the league. Just two spots behind them in run differential is the New York Yankees, who are at +31. At 29-20 on the season, they are in third in the AL East, but they have the seventh-best record in the majors. The Yankees just swept the Reds and are 8-2 in their last ten, only behind the Houston Astros as the best in that period.

Here are the Orioles-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-150)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

TV: MASN/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have been winning with pitching and speed this year. The Oriole’s bullpen ranks third in the majors with a 3.03 ERA, while their 14 saves rank them fifth in the majors. The bullpen also has a 1.23 WHIP this year, which is ninth in the majors. Jennifer Cano just gave up his first run of the season and has a .38 ERA this year. In 23.2 innings pitched, Cano has given up seven hits, and one run, and struck out 26. Felix Bautista leads the team in saves with 11 while having a 1.17 ERA this year. The starting pitching has been solid as well. Today, the Orioles will send Kyle Braddish to the mound.

Bradish is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA on the season. His last two starts have been great. Last time it was 6.2 innings, with just a solo home run surrendered in the win. The time before that was six innings of work, with one run, unearned. Bradish only has such a high ERS because of one bad start where he gave up seven runs in 2.1 innings to the Red Sox in April.

The Orioles are also fifth in the majors in stolen bases. Jorge Mateo leads the team with 14 stolen bases, while Cedric Mullis has 13 on the year. The result is those two have combined to score 50 runs this year. Mullins has also been doing work with his bat this year. He is hitting .283 this year with 38 runs batted in. Mullins is hitting .320 this month with four home runs and 17 RBIs. He did struggle in his first series against New York though, going just 1 for 13 in the series. If he can improve on that, the Orioles should win more than just one game in this series.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Any time the Yankees start Gerrit Cole, he has to be the focus. Cole is 5-0 on the year with a 2.01 ERA. His last start was six innings of shutout work, where he struck out seven batters. This year, Cole has five games with over 5.2 innings pitched and one or fewer runs. He also has four games with just two runs allowed. Only once this year as Cole gave up more than two runs, and that was on May 7th against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It is also Dinger Tuesday, and the Yankees have power. Kyle Braddish has given up one home run in four of his last five starts, and the Yankees have the bats to make that five for his last six. Leading the way in terms of power is Aaron Judge. Judge has 13 home runs this season, including three in his last five games. Judge is at +500 to get one today for the Yankees. The second most home runs on the Yankees go to Anthony Rizzo, who has +900 odds to hit one today. Rizzo has hit ten of his 11 home runs this year against right-handed pitching.

Also hitting for power against right-handed pitching is Anthony Volpe. He is hitting .233 overall against righties while hitting six home runs. Volpe is sitting at +2000 to go yard today and could grab some great value in a game such as this.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

For this game, it will just come down to the Yankees’ bats. It can be expected that Cole will give up less than three runs. If the Yankees can connect on a home run or two, they will win. If Braddish can keep them in the yard, and just hit lazy fly balls, the Orioles will get the win. The way the Yankees have been hitting lately, the home run option is much more likely. Take New York in this one.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+125)